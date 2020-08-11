The Amazon Echo Studio comes with a free Echo Show and Philips Hue smart bulb this week

Amazon Echo deals often feature fantastic bundles, mostly from Amazon, who like to throw in the occasional free gadget to sweeten the deal and give themselves an edge over other retailers. However, Best Buy has gone and pulled the same tactic this week - offering a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue smart bulb with the purchase of an Amazon Echo Studio.

That's some stunning value - $104.98 worth of value in fact - and the perfect offer if you're looking to set up your smart home with all the fundamentals at once. A $199.99 price tag is great for this collection of devices, considering this is the everyday price of the Studio itself (so no sneaky price increases to account for the 'free' items) and the Echo Show 5 has an MSRP of $89.99.

We're going into more detail on this excellent Amazon Echo Studio bundle just below, but you'll find plenty more Amazon Echo deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Amazon Echo Studio deal

Amazon Echo Studio plus free Echo Show 5 & Philips Hue smart bulb: $199.99 at Best Buy

There's an extra $104 worth of goodies available for free in this Amazon Echo Studio deal. With an Echo Show 5 and smart bulb included in the standard $199 price of the powerful smart speaker itself, this is a stunning offer that many a smart home enthusiast will be snapping up as we speak.

While you're picking up practically everything you might need to give your house a bit of an IQ boost, you might also be interested in the best cheap smart home deals and sales available right now. Or, if you're already committed to a Google Assistant setup, you might be better off with these Google Home deals. We're also rounding up all the latest Apple HomePod deals and prices.