The 5 best deals you can get during the Wayfair Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and Wayfair is celebrating the long holiday weekend with its Big Outdoor Sale that's happening right now. Wayfair's Memorial Day sale includes up 65% off in savings on patio furniture, grills, appliances, garden decor, and so much more. It's a perfect opportunity to spruce up your outdoor space and enjoy the warm weather in your own backyard.
To help you sort through all the offers we've rounded up the top 5 best Wayfair Memorial Day deals. The outstanding bargains include massive discounts on patio seating, up to 50% off grills and cookware, price cuts on outdoor games, and up to 50% off lawn decor.
Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and Wayfair is currently offering free shipping on all orders over $35. If you're looking for more outdoor deals you can see our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening online.
The 5 best Wayfair Memorial Day deals:
Wayfair |Up to 65% off Patio Seating
You can save up to 65% on patio seating which includes outdoor couches, lounge chairs, Adirondack chairs, and multiple piece sets.View Deal
Wayfair | Up to 50% off Grill and Cookware Sale
Upgrade your outdoor cooking with a new grill from Wayfair. You can save 50% off top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Cuisinart, and KitchenAid.
View Deal
Wayfair | Up to 65% off Outdoor Dining Furniture Sale
Wayfair's outdoor furniture sale includes discounts on a large selection of dining tables, stools, outdoor bars, bistro sets, and more.
View Deal
Wayfair | Up to 60% off Outdoor Play Sale
Entertain family and friends at home with Wayfair's outdoor play sale. You can save up to 60% off on trampolines, outdoor games, cornhole, inflatable toys and more.
View Deal
Wayfair | Up to 50% off Outdoor Decor Sale
Wayfair's outdoor decor sale includes up to 50% off in discounts on everything from pots and planters to outdoor lighting and fountains.
View Deal
Shop more of the best Memorial Day sales below that are happening online.
The best Memorial Day sales:
- Amazon - deals on appliances and home items
- Best Buy - Memorial Day appliance sale, save on top-brand appliances
- Target - Memorial Day sale, up to 25% off patio items
- Wayfair - big outdoor sale, up to 65% off
- Dell - save big on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more
- Microsoft - save on laptops, consoles, and more
- Tempur-Pedic - save up to $500 on select mattress sets
- Nectar - $399 of free accessories with every mattress
- Overstock - Memorial Day blowout, up to 70% off + free shipping
- Mattress Firm - up to 50% off top-rated brands
- Bear - 20% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows
- Serta - save up to $400 on iComfort mattresses
- Casper - save 10% sitewide with code GOODSNOOZE
- Amerisleep - 30% off any mattress + free shipping with code MD30
- Saatva - take $200 off orders of $1,000+
- Home Depot - save up to 40% off appliances, patio, tools and more
- Lowe's - up to 40% off appliances, patio furniture and more
- World Market - up to 40% off sitewide
- Best Buy - save on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more
- Zappos - save on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and more
- Nordstrom - up to 50% off savings sitewide
- Gap - 40% off your purchase + free shipping on orders of $25+
- Dick's Sporting Goods - 25% off select Nike footwear and clothing
- Purple - up to $400 off mattress + sleep bundle
- Dreamcloud - $200 off any mattress + 2 free pillows
- HP - save up to 55% on laptops, desktops, printers, and more
- Lenovo - save up to 62% on select doorbusters
- Apple - save on the iPhone with select trade-in
Shop more offers with our guide to the best Memorial Day sales and learn about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.
You can also see the best Memorial Day TV deals: price cuts from Samsung, LG, TCL, and more.