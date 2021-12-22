Tempur-Pedic’s popular Cloud mattress gets a hybrid makeover – and we love it

Audio player loading…

Dreaming of a Tempur-Pedic mattress but want a touch of extra firmness and the additional support of coils, and all for a reasonable price? Then the new Tempur Cloud Hybrid should be at the top of your wishlist.

The latest addition to Tempur-Pedic’s award-winning mattress range takes all the best-selling qualities of the standard, slightly squishier Cloud mattress and adds a layer of premium spring coils for extra bounce and all-over support. This also makes it the better option of the two if you have any type of back pain.

The Tempur-Cloud Hybrid is priced from $1,699 at Tempur-Pedic (same price as the non-coil version), with Tempur Comfort and Support layers on hand to cushion your body and minimize pressure points.

The addition of over 1,000 coils also makes it an ideal choice if you share your bed with a restless partner, as the coils minimize motion transfer to prevent you being woken up by movement. They also make the hybrid more breathable, as air flows through and around the coils.

Tempur-Pedic is regarded by many as one of the best mattress manufacturers in America, and most of its range sits in the premium price bracket. In fact, after the Tempur-Cloud Hybrid, the next cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress starts at $2,699, so this is one of its most affordable boxed offerings. Let’s take a look at the full pricing now…

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Cloud Hybrid Mattress: Prices

The Cloud Hybrid costs $1,999 for a Queen version and comes with a 90-night trial, so you can try the mattress out for a few months to ensure it’s working hard enough for your body. Most experts recommend at least three weeks, so 90 nights, while on the short side compared to its competitors, is still plenty.

There’s also free shipping to your door via UPS, and the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. The Tempur-Cloud Hybrid is priced as follows:

Twin: $1,699

Twin long: $1,699

Full: $1,899

Queen: $1,999

King: $2,399

Split King: $3,398

Cal King: $2,399

Tempur-Pedic’s mattresses generally come in at a higher price than other comparable mattresses, but these are very highly rated beds infused with legendary pressure relieving Tempur. Plus, there's normally a mattress sale to lower the cost.

DreamCloud’s Premier Rest hybrid mattress, for example, costs $1,799 (at full price) for a queen size, although it’s currently on sale for $1,599 at DreamCloud. Saatva’s Latex Hybrid mattress is a more comparable price at $1,929, but this is a latex and coil combo, meaning it’s slightly bouncier and has a more responsive feel than the Tempur-Cloud Hybrid.

If you’re looking for the well-known and unique ‘hug’ of Tempur’s foam though, the Cloud Hybrid is a fantastic option. But if you’d just like a taste of the legendary Tempur materials, the Tempur Topper Supreme sits at the top of our best mattress toppers list and is priced from $299.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Cloud Hybrid Mattress: Design, features

The Tempur-Cloud Hybrid mattress is 10” deep and made with multiple layers, including Tempur’s world famous pressure-relieving material. Originally developed for NASA to absorb the g-force of astronauts traveling to space, it’s now used to help sleepers have a more restful night’s slumber.

The Tempur-Cloud Hybrid starts off with a Tempur Comfort layer, designed to cushion the body, with a soft and responsive feel. This layer allows sleepers to sink and enjoy the feel of being ‘hugged’ by the mattress. Below this lives a Tempur Support layer, made of firmer materials to relieve pressure points and provide support, while still adapting and conforming to your unique body shape.

The new addition for the Hybrid mattress is a layer of 1,000+ spring coils. These provide additional support but also promote easier movement, making the Tempur-Cloud Hybrid a great choice for combination sleepers who need to be able to move around at night. The coils also provide greater edge support.

The whole mattress is finished off with a premium foam base layer and wrapped in a moisture-wicking cover that promotes breathability and air flow. We think the new addition to the Tempur-Pedic range will win a lot of fans, as hybrid mattresses are perennially popular and Tempur-Pedic is high on the wishlist of anyone seeking the ultimate in pressure relief for sore joints and muscles during sleep.

The Tempur-Cloud Hybrid is available to buy now, priced from $1,699 at Tempur-Pedic.

Read more: