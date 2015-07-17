We may have an ad-free Hulu option very soon

It looks like Hulu will finally give users something they've been asking for a while now - a new ad-free subscription tier - bringing it further in line with ad-free competitors Netflix and Amazon Prime.

So far, Hulu's video-streaming service has been ad-support for its free tier and $7.99 per month for the version called Hulu Plus - something that has been annoying for many subscribers.

But now, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Hulu is currently preparing for a paid, ad-free subscription tier for launch as early as fall this year.

No more ads

The new tier, which according to the report is being called NOAH, or No Ads Hulu, internally, will be priced between $12 and $14 per month, essentially doubling the current Hulu Plus subscription cost.

This goes up against Netflix's video subscription, which currently costs $9 per month, while Amazon Prime costs $99 for the year, though this also includes free 2-day shipping and other content offerings.

The new tier, along with the new exclusive deal which gives it Seinfield and The Walking Dead spinoff, could see an increase in subscribers for Hulu.

It should be noted that when - or rather, if - Hulu does end up releasing the ad-free tier, it probably won't be called NOAH, but we won't know more details until Hulu makes an official announcement.

Would you sign up for an ad-free Hulu?