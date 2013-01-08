Hisense adds 110-inch XT900 to UHD lineup, plus more for good measure

Hisense hopes to break price and technology barriers this year with the ultra high-definition televisions it announced at CES 2013, the XT900 and XT880.

The higher-end XT900 UHD series will come in 65-, 84-, and range-topping 110-inch sizes, all sporting a native resolution of 3840 x 2160.

As the company's flagship UHD series, the XT900 family will also feature active shutter 3D technology, 2D to 3D conversion, and 240 Hz panels.

The XT880 series, meanwhile, boasts slightly more modest sizes of 50-, 58-, and 65 inches. According to Hisense, this will allow the company to offer UHDs as a reasonable price.

Both 4K TV series' will be WiFi-enabled Smart TVs and feature a USB-mounded detachable camera for Skype calling, built-in gesture control facial recognition.

'Affordable' UHD TVs from Hisense

While packing four times as many pixels as a 1080p HDTV, Hisense seems determined to keep the price point for this new technology relatively low.

"Hisense has shown that it is not only capable, but ready to jump into the UHD market with televisions that offer every feature a consumer could ask for today," said Hisense USA Vice President of Consumer Electronics, Peter Erdman.

"But [it'll be] at a price that won't cause sticker shock."

Even customers who chose its "ultimate in picture quality" XT900 can "look forward to the very best in technological advances at incredibly affordable prices," according to Hisense.

With all of that said, Hisense successful avoided any chance of stick shock by not announcing prices for the XT900 and XT880 UHDTV series'.

"Availability and pricing are not yet determined. Hisense will issue further details as the products come closer to market."

Well played.