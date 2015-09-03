Freeview Play is coming to your Panasonic TV first this October

Freeview Play is set to combine all the catch up services you love into one easy to use package - and if you've got a Panasonic TV you'll get it first.

Panasonic is the official launch partner for Freeview Play and even existing TVs will see the update to the service at some point in October this year.

Freeview Play brings BBC iPlayer, ITV, All 4 and Demand 5 into one integrated service meaning you don't need to switch between apps to enjoy all your favourite shows.

Coming together

As well as the normal Freeview TV service, it includes a seven-day scroll back TV guide with intergrated on-demand support so it's easier to catch up on what you've missed.

If your Panasonic VIERA TV is all connected up to the internet you'll get an on-screen alert when it is ready to download in October. From there it'll do everything automatically giving you the new service first before any other TV brand.

The service is also coming on all new Panasonic HDD Recorders and Blu Ray players that it has launched at IFA 2015 this year.