Cyber Monday: Chromecast on sale in US for $22.99 on Amazon

Chromecast is at its lowest price yet thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deal today, which brings Google's media streaming gadget down to just $22.99.

Amazon is selling Chromecast for $12 off, a significant drop over the launch price of $35 from a year ago. It now costs less to beam all of your favorite apps to your HDTV and 4K TV.

This tempting Cyber Monday deal is likely to end today, as Amazon typically jacks up the low prices of its best gifts after a short promotional period.

Whatever price you pay, it's bound to be less than all of the other streaming devices. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku 3 all retail for $99.

The only real competitor to this Cyber Monday deal is Amazon's own Fire TV stick, but even that is $39 through the online retailer's official website.