Google Chromecast goes global as streaming stick launches outside the US

Google has finally rolled out its Chromecast media streaming device to Europe and Canada. In the UK, the dongle will cost £30 (about $49, a converted price higher than the dongle's $35 actual cost).

Chromecast launched in the US in July 2013, but has now made it across the Atlantic where it will compete directly with similar products from Sky in Now TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The hardware, as many US citizens know, plugs into an HDMI point and connects to Wi-Fi to stream programs from a range of services.

More to come

Google promises that content from more partners will be added on an ongoing basis as it looks to establish the service.

There is currently no support for iTunes purchases for those on Apple devices with content they would like to stream, a walled-garden situation US users also find themselves in.

The Chromecast does have a further potentially killer app, however, allowing you to use your computer, tablet or phone to "cast" some content and pages to your television via your browser.

Google has recently opened out the Chromecast to developers, which should see a wealth of new content and functionality arrive for the device.

There's no remote control for Chromecast so users will need to use a mobile device or computer as a remote control once they are set up.

So far, Google's thumbnail-sized streaming stick supports iOS and Android devices in addition to Mac, Windows and Chrome OS computers. Windows Phone 8 is the odd one out.