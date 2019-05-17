Surface Laptop 2 gets up to $300 saving in the Microsoft Store

Microsoft has cut the price of its Surface Laptop 2 by up to $300, so if you've been thinking of buying this excellent device – which is one of our picks for the best laptop money can buy – then now is an ideal time to grab it.

The deal knocks the Platinum Surface Laptop 2 model with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 13.5-inch screen to $899 on the Microsoft Store to $899.

To get the price, you need to configure the Surface Laptop 2 on Microsoft's web store to have the same spec as listed above. The only color this deal is available for at the moment is Platinum.

Other configurations see price cuts as well. For example, a Surface Laptop 2 with 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB storage gets its price cut from $2,199 to $1,899.

So, it seems like no matter what configuration of Surface Laptop 2 you're after, you're likely to get a decent price cut from the Microsoft Store.

We're not sure how long this deal will run for, so if you're tempted it's worth taking advantage of these price cuts quickly.