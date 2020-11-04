State of Origin 2020 Game 1: live stream NSW vs Qld from anywhere

It’s often described as the pinnacle of rugby league, and this year, the State of Origin is set to be more challenging than ever. Game 1 kicks off tonight, November 4 at 8:10pm AEDT / 7:10pm AEST from Adelaide Oval – here’s how to live stream the match no matter where you are.

NSW Blues vs Qld Maroons: live stream and time It’s kick off! Tonight’s NSW vs Qld clash takes place at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 8:10pm AEDT / 7:10pm AEST. Australians can watch NSW vs Qld live and free on Channel 9, while a delayed broadcast will be shown on Fox Sports and Kayo.

For the first time in its history, the State of Origin matches will be played at the end of the regular season in back-to-back weeks, after the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic disrupted plans to hold it in the middle of the NRL season as usual.

The NSW Blues look to be the superior side – for the first time in a long time – being the more experienced squad. Coming off a strong 2020 NRL season, fan-favourites James Tedesco, Nathan Cleary and Blues captain Boyd Cordner will be wearing the sky blue jersey tonight.

But as history has shown, you can never count out Queensland. While the Maroon’s will have eight players on Origin debut tonight, they’ve got Wayne Bennett returning as coach.

The Queenslanders also have Mal Meninga on side as assistant coach. Meninga was also a coach for the Maroons during their command of the Origin series from 2006-2013, when the side cemented their place as a dynasty with eight consecutive wins.

Tonight, the NSW Blues will be hunting down a third straight series win, and hoping to begin a reign of their own, and you can catch every second of game one of the 2020 State of Origin live no matter where you are.

How to watch the State of Origin Game 1 in Australia

All three State of Origin games will be shown live and free on Channel 9 in Australia. You can watch tonight’s match (November 4) at 8:10pm AEDT. You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now.

It will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo once the final whistle blows.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to watch the State of Origin Game 1 from overseas

Fans living outside Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can catch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

Watch NRL Finals Pass | US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also lets you download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the live stream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.View Deal

How Australians live stream State of Origin Game 1 from abroad

If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but are currently abroad, then you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not unsurpassable, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere