Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: which Prime Day deal is best for you?

Prime Day deals are rolling in, and we've seen some fantastic deals on the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Costing $349.99 at launch, you can now grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for just $248 – the lowest price we've seen so far.

Meanwhile, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have also dropped to their lowest ever price, having been reduced from £329.99 to £229.

There's not a huge difference between these two prices – nor is there a huge difference in the performance of these class-leading headphones from Sony and Bose.

Wondering which deal you should take advantage of this Prime Day? We've spent a lot of time with both headphones, and we're here to help you make a decision. But first, let's take a look at those deals in more depth.

Which headphones are best for me?

Choosing between the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is no easy task. Both models offer exceptional audio quality, clever noise-cancelling technology, and sleek designs – and both have been discounted by $100 in the Prime Day sales.

Let's look at the Sony WH-1000XM4 first. Released in 2020, we crowned them the best headphones you can buy today, replacing their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3.

While they don't look significantly different from XM3, they come with a number of new features, including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause – and those combined with their excellent audio performance and robust ANC cemented their place as our most-recommended headphones.

You're also getting a 30-hour battery life, which is more than enough to get you through a long haul flight.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. (Image credit: Sony)

Now, you may be wondering why you would consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 if the Sony WH-1000XM4 are as good as we say they are.

They don't quite beat the Sony WH-1000XM4s in terms of battery life and price, but the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are still a brilliant pair of over-ear cans – and the best Bose headphones we've reviewed.

Traditionally, noise-cancelling headphones have been designed to block out the environmental sounds around you, so that you can hear your music more clearly (or grab a minute of peace in a noisy office).

This can be really effective if you’re listening to music. If you’re making a phone call however, the person you’re speaking to can still hear everything that’s happening around you.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 seek to remedy this by applying noise-cancellation to phone calls as well as music, which is fantastic feature – that's why these are the best noise-cancelling headphones for making calls.

The sound quality is undeniably good, with a vibrant, lively character and well-balanced soundstage – though the Sony WH-1000XM4 do have the edge thanks to their ability to upscale lossy audio codecs.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. (Image credit: Future)

If the specs aren't helping you to make a decision, it might be worth looking at the more obvious differences between the headphones – their designs, for example.

The design of the Sony WH-1000XM4 is refined and subtle, allowing it to blend in on subway stations, planes and offices without drawing any attention.

In terms of materials, you’re mostly looking at a high-quality plastic build with supple pleather padding. The result is a product that feels mostly durable while remaining extremely comfortable to wear for an extended period of time.

They look great – but much like any other pair of headphones. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, on the other hand, look quite unlike any other model on the market.

They're crafted around a stainless steel headband that seamlessly transitions from a flat to a cylindrical shape. The headphones can be adjusted by simply sliding the earcups up and down the headband, which avoids breaking the smooth lines of the design with clunky sliders.

So if you want to stand out from the crowd with a chic design, these cans are for you. Prefer something more traditional? Go for the Sony headphones.

It's also worth considering the price. Both the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have been discounted by $100, but the Bose cans had a lower starting price. Therefore, if you're looking to save as much money as possible, the Bose headphones are the better choice for you.

