Sony WH-1000XM4 deals just got better than ever

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals have been taking off in recent weeks, with an excellent $278 sales price dropping the industry leading headphones down to their cheapest cost yet. However, Adorama has launched the best offer we've ever seen on the latest Sony headphones - offering up a free power bank with your purchase to make for an even better deal.

You're getting the Mophie Power Boost XXL power pack here, a 20,800mAh battery with two USB-A ports capable of juicing up two devices at the same time, with a total output of 4.2a. That's some fantastic added value in an already incredibly popular Sony WH-1000XM4 deal, with the power pack by itself worth $39.99.

Overall, you'd be paying $389.94 at full price for both of these items, but you'll find them available for just $278 at Adorama this weekend.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Mophie Power Boost power bank: $389.94 $278 at Adorama

Not only are you getting the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for their lowest ever price, but there's also a free 20800mAh power bank with two USB-A ports in here worth $39.99. That makes for the best offer we've seen on these industry-leading cans yet, and a must-see if you're looking to pick up some luxury audio.

