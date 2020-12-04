Sonos' best wireless smart speaker is on sale this weekend for $160

You might remember seeing some cheap Sonos deals during Cyber Monday and Black Friday last week for the Sonos Move, Sonos Sub and Sonos Beam - well now the audio maker has returned with one last deal on its Sonos One speakers, on sale this weekend for $160 apiece.

Typically, the Sonos One sells for $200, so the $40 discount is actually pretty substantial. (Not in the US, keep scrolling for the Sonos One deals in your region.)

Why we like the Sonos One (and gave it a perfect five-star review) is because it offers tremendous performance for the price, and can act as a great introduction to the Sonos ecosystem. Even better, it comes with both Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, as well as AirPlay 2, so it’s platform-agnostic.

If you’ve waited this long to pick up a wireless speaker, this is the one to go for.

