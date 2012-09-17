Microsoft to host Windows 8 launch event Oct. 25

Looks like we won't have to wait until Oct. 26 to see Microsoft's Window 8, an OS, Steve Ballmer, the Seattle company's CEO, said will be bigger than Windows 95.

The company sent out press invitations Monday for an Oct. 25 event in New York City.

Attendees will celebrate Windows 8, according to the invite, and officially welcome the new operating system into the world.

While PC owners have been waiting with bated breath for the new operating system, it's likely not all Microsoft has planned for the day.

We'll probably hear more about and perhaps even see some Surface tablets emerge as well.

Surface pricing, perhaps?

Microsoft confirmed in July that the operating system along with a Windows RT Surface tablet would be publicly released Oct. 26.

Another, more expensive Windows RT Surface tab, this one running an Intel Ivy Bridge processor as opposed to ARM chips, will launch in early 2013.

If anything, the Softies should reveal the pricing of its Surface slates, a detail they've kept mum about so far.

"Suggested retail pricing will be announced closer to availability and is expected to be competitive with a comparable ARM tablet or Intel Ultrabook-class PC," the company said in a July statement.

An online retailer in Sweden leaked pricing for the tabs, saying the 32GB Windows RT model starts around $1,000 (£650) and jumps to $2,100 (£1,389) for the 128GB Windows Pro version.

Microsoft hasn't confirmed any of this, though it did issue a statement in which it said it expects to "incur substantial marketing costs in launching Windows 8 and associated services and devices, which may reduce our operating margins."

