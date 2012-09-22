iOS 6 adoption 122 per cent faster than iOS 5

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners are upgrading to iOS 6 at an exponentially faster rate, according to new data.

TechCrunch quotes figures from the Apsalar analytics company, claiming that after the second day of iOS 6 availability, adoption rate is a whopping 122 per cent faster than the last major update, iOS 5.

On Thursday it was reported that 15 per cent of iDevice owners had already downloaded iOS 6 after one day, aided by the ability to obtain the software over-the-air.

This, compared to the 20 per cent adoption rate over five days for iOS 5, represents a dramatic increase in the appetite for Apple's latest OS.

'Buggy' Maps no deterrent

The figures seem to show that the vast majority of users are experiencing zero trepidation when it comes to downloading the latest mobile operating system.

This is despite the ongoing furore over Apple's new homegrown Maps app - a headline new feature in iOS 6.

On Friday, Apple pleaded for patience from a frustrated (and often amused) user base, many pining for the return of the shunned Google Maps to their homescreen.

"Maps is a cloud-based solution and the more people use it, the better it will get. We appreciate all of the customer feedback and are working hard to make the customer experience even better," a company spokesperson said.

Via TechCrunch