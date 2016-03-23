Google plans to boost iOS search with its own custom keyboard

Google doesn't think iPhone owners use its search offering enough, and so has been developing a custom keyboard that puts Google search front and center for iOS users.

According to The Verge, the keyboard has been in development for months, and will feature a number of functions that can be found on Google's Android keyboard, like gesture typing and direct access to Google search results.

There will also be GIF and picture search options, although unlike the Android keyboard it appears that no voice search option is available.

The goal of the keyboard is to try and boost mobile search results, which are less prevalent compared to desktop searches. And everyone knows that more Google searches means more Google ads, so the strategy here is pretty straightforward.

That said, Google hasn't confirmed if the keyboard is actually destined for a proper release yet.

Via: The Verge