And, action! Oscars to make their live stream debut online, but not for Aussies

Want to watch the Oscar live? Well you can't, even though the broadcast will be live streamed in its entirety on Monday for some of our fellow Stateside folk.

From the celebrity-filled red carpet to the Best Picture winner reveal seemingly a dozen hours later, the Ellen Degeneres-hosted 86th Annual Academy Awards marks the first time the show is being made available to internet users.

Aussies shouldn't feel too bad, however, as US broadcaster ABC noted in its press release today that the live streaming functionality will be limited to certain US cable providers and, on top of that, in just eight cities Stateside.

The lucky Oscar live streaming A-listers are in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.

It will also require US services from either Comcast, Cablevision, Cox, Charter, Midcontinent, Verizon FiOS, Google Fiber or AT&T U-verse.

The Oscars go mobile

Live streaming for Statesiders will also be available through the Watch ABC video player, which can be accessed on the web via websites Oscars.com, ABC.com and WatchABC.com.

There's also a free mobile app on iOS and most Android devices, as well as Kindle Fire slates. Windows Phone 8 isn't supported, but ABC does have a compatible Windows 8 app that can be downloaded through Microsoft's Windows Store.

Apple TV looks to be left out however, even though there is an Watch ABC app available. A spokesperson for the Disney-owned US-based ABC channel told TechRadar, "No, just mobile and desktop devices" when we asked.

While Australia won't be benefiting from a live stream of the Oscars, it's a possibility Aussie networks may catch on and start more live streams Down Under in the near future - or maybe US counterparts will look beyond their borders next year.