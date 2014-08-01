Amazon has a 29 apps bundle for free today

Amazon has again got a free app bundle as part of its Free App of the Day promotion, this time worth $140.

Amazon added local pricing for the Aussie Amazon app store late last year, and has had "free app of the day" promotions since then.

There are 29 apps available, including the cult classic Carcassonne board game, which costs $5.40 on Google Play and $12.99 on iOS.

Other apps include Daily Workouts ($4.47), Essential Anatomy 3 ($25.46), Ultimate Guitar Tabs and Tools ($8.65), Little Piano Pro ($6.46), Language Coach ($9.99), CalenGoo ($6.49), Instapaper ($3.24), Docs to Go Premium ($11.06), Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, 8th edition ($37.99), Sonic & Sega Allstars ($2.11).

Apps can be downloaded onto Amazon or on Android devices through Amazon's Appstore app.