All the news that's fit to stream: iTunes Radio adds NPR channel

Fans of music and news may be pleased to learn that Apple's iTunes Radio is launching a station dedicated to everyone's favorite national non-profit media outlet.

NPR is making its way to Apple's music service, and the news station should be popping up today.

According to Recode, the NPR channel will stream for free 24/7. It'll be a mix of live news and bits from pre-recorded programs like "All Things Considered."

Within the coming weeks, some of NPR's local stations will launch their own on iTunes Radio, too.

Yet even more, like on-demand programming that learns listeners' preferences and locations, may also be in the cards. As it stands, NPR can lay claim to the title of first news service on iTunes Radio.