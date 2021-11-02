Skydio 2 drops to its lowest-ever price in huge early Black Friday drone deal

The Black Friday drone deals have just kicked off prematurely in spectacular fashion with Skydio slashing a massive $400 off the price of its Skydio 2 Starter Kit.

That brings the price of the Skydio 2, a drone that has some of the best autonomous flying skills around, down to its lowest-ever price. The price is now lower than the drone's original $999 asking price, which went up to $1,349 earlier this year, making it excellent value.

Is Skydio's early Black Friday deal a cleverly-timed attempt to undercut the launch of the DJI Mavic 3 on November 4? Possibly, but the 'Holiday Promo' is valid until January 12 2022 – or at least "while supplies last". This means that if you're keen to grab the offer, it's probably wise to do it sooner rather than later.

Black Friday drone deal: Skydio 2

Image Skydio 2 Starter Kit: $1,349.99 $949 at Skydio

Save $400 – Skydio has slashed $400 off its Skydio 2 drone, taking this Starter Kit down to a lowest-ever price of $949. Boasting some of the best obstacle-avoidance tech around, it shoots 4K/60p HDR video and has a highly compact form factor. It works with your iOS or Android phone, but you can also add a controller for extra flying precision.

Image Skydio 2 Sports Kit: $1,799.99 $1,399 at Skydio

Save $500 – If you need a Skydio 2 bundle with extra batteries and a Beacon accessory for stickier subject-tracking powers, Skydio has also cut $500 off this Sports Kit. It includes the same 4K/60p-shooting drone as the Starter Kit, but includes three batteries, a Dual Charger, Skydio's Beacon controller and a 128GB microSD card.

These deals are currently only available when placed via Skydio's website, but Skydio does say that they're ready to ship today to anywhere in the US.

At this new low price, the Skydio 2 is an excellent buy for those who want a drone that can automatically track their movements throughout a scene without crashing into trees or other obstacles. The Starter Kit is now cheaper than the DJI Air 2S (which has a larger 1-inch sensor), although we've yet to see DJI show its hand when its comes to Black Friday deals.

The Skydio 2 can shoot 4K/60p HDR video from its 12MP 1/2.3in CMOS sensor and weighs only 775g, which means it won't take over you're entire camera bag. If you like the sound of more batteries and Skydio's handy Beacon accessory, then you can also get $500 off the Skydio 2 Sports Kit.

More early Black Friday drone deals