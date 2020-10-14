Should you buy the new iPhone 12 range directly from Apple?

Apple's big event has happened, we know all of the features the iPhone 12 is set to offer, we know exactly how much each device is going to cost and we now even know when iPhone 12 deals are going to be available to pre-order.

While you'll have to wait a bit longer for the more niche iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order this Friday.

That gives you a good couple of days to get down into the research and decide which handset best fits your needs - and if the upgrade is one you want to make. And if you do decide you're ready for a new iPhone, the final question is which retailer should you pre-order from?

Should you pre-order the iPhone 12 from Apple?

We'll be honest, when it comes to pre-ordering a new phone, there is very little difference between different retailers. Apple won't undercut other retailers for price and is highly unlikely to offer an exclusive offer that other retailers don't have.

In fact, choosing where you're going to pre-order is going to come down to personal preference, delivery options and most importantly, available stock. Two other factors we would implore you to consider are trade-in values and incentives from other retailers.

To get the edge on the competition, some retailers could offer better trade-in schemes, competition entries for pre-ordering or even vouchers. With that in mind, when pre-orders open on Friday the first step is to check how Apple competes with the competition in your region - that's where our dedicated iPhone 12 pre-order guide will come to your aid.

If Apple has available stock and no other retailers have introduced a better trade-in/incentive, go right ahead and order directly from Apple.

Where else will you be able to get the iPhone 12?

This very much depends on where you live but we would imagine the big name retailers will all be getting involved with the iPhone 12. For the US and UK that is likely to mean:

US pre-order retailers: