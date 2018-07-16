Save your data and your cash on these great external storage deals

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is the perfect time to stock up on extra storage, especially when the data we carry is growing exponentially every year.

Whether you're looking for a little memory card to give your Nintendo Switch some more space for downloadable games or looking to seriously back up everything on your PC, external storage is a necessity for everyone's digital life.

With that in mind we've picked the best Amazon Prime Day deals on external storage devices. This includes memory cards, flash drives for your PC and mobile devices, plus external hard drives and solid-state drives for your biggest files.

The best memory card deals:

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card | was $149.99 now $73.56 on Amazon

If you have a lot of photos, apps or games, and you're running out of space, you can pick up the SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for a whopping 51% off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch | was $57 now $34.99 on Amazon

If you're running out of room on your Switch, with all the amazing games coming out, you can pick up this SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch for a whopping 63% off for Amazon Prime Day!View Deal

SanDisk Extreme 64GB SDXC UHS-I Card | was $33.99 now $22.96 at Amazon

Your camera always runs out of space, but this will help top you off with another 64GB of photo and video storage on one of the fastest SD cards available. It's 32% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch | was $42.99 now $17.49 at Amazon

When this special edition microSD came out, the price was way too high. Now it's very reasonable thanks to both time and, today, Amazon Prime Day. It's actually cheaper than normal 64GB microSD cards on normal days.View Deal

Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card | was $24.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

This microSD memory card is perfect for Nintendo Switch, Android phones and GoPro cameras. It's at an all-time low price when it used to cost $25. You can double your storage for the price of lunch.View Deal

Sandisk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card | was $49.99 now $26.52 at Amazon

How about twice as much space for a little more money? That's what you'll get from this 128GB microSD card from Amazon.com. Normally this memory card for phones and Nintendo Switch costs $50.View Deal

The best flash drive deals:

SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Stick Flash Drive | was $99.99 now $44.76 on Amazon

Most flash drives require you to shove them into your devices to access their contents, but with the SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Stick Flash Drive, you can access your photos and videos wirelessly with up to three devices. And, for Amazon Prime Day it's 55% off.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive | was $79.99 now $22.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a flash drive that looks as good as it is secure, the SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB matches its sleek design with easy-to-use password protection. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can find it for 71% off.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 256GB | was $69.99 now $48.99 on Amazon

Are you looking for an easy way to backup your Android device locally, without taking up too much space? The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 256GB is an ultra-portable way to keep a system backup with you at all times. And, for Amazon Prime Day it's 30% off.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive | was $37.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

This is the fastest tiny USB 3.1 flash drive on sale today, and it's good for laptops, game consoles and in-car audio systems. it's available in sizes up to 256GB, too, and writes 15x faster than USB 2.0 drives.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive USB Type-C | was $59.99 now $27.29 on Amazon

If you have a newer laptop, but you tend to work on a lot of older computers as well, this 128GB flash drive has both a USB Type-C and Type-A connector, so that you can effortlessly work across systems. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can find it for 55% off.View Deal

The best external hard drive deals:

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB external hard drive| was $79 now $62 at Amazon

Seagate knows how to pack a lot of storage into a small space, and with the Backup Plus Ultra Slim, you get 2TB of storage in a highly portable package. As a bonus, it comes with two months of Adobe's Creative Cloud for photography.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus external hard drives| were from $129 now from $89 at Amazon

Seagate's Backup Plus drives offer affordable external storage at USB 3.0 speeds. And, this deal makes them even more affordable. You can get the 4TB model for $89 and the 5TB model for $109. As a bonus, they come with a two-month subscription for Adobe's Creative Cloud service for photography.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus external hard drives for Mac| were from $99 now from $58 at Amazon

Macs have the benefit of a compact design, but that can mean they lack a lot of storage. That's where Seagate's Backup Plus external hard drives for Mac can come in handy. They also come with a two-month subscription for Adobe's Creative Cloud service for photography. The 2TB model is going for $58, while the 4TB model is on sale for $89.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB external hard drive| was $78 now $58 at Amazon

This external drive is packing 2TB of storage, but Seagate has still managed to make it slim, so you can easily take it with you. Since it's powered by USB, you also won't get tangled up in any extra cables. View Deal

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PS4| was $89 now $62 at Amazon

Seagate has a simple solution for when you're running out of room for games on your PlayStation 4. The Game Drive connects to one of your PS4's USB ports, and gives you an extra 2TB of storage. Setup only takes minutes, and with this deal, the price is easy, too.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB USB 3.0/USB 2.0 Portable Hard Drive | was $169.94 now $119.99 at Amazon

This hard drive was made to be tested in more ways than one. It can be dropped 4ft and is dust and water resistant. It works with PC and Mac (latter requires reformatting) and uses USB 3.0.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB USB 3.0/USB 2.0 Portable Hard Drive | was $79.99 now $109.94 at Amazon

Want an even cheaper durable hard drive for your destined for a rough-and-tumble life in your bag? This USB 3.0 drive is under $80 for 2TB of storage.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB USB 3.0/USB 2.0 Portable Hard Drive | was $89.94 now $58.99 at Amazon

How low can you go? The 1TB shock-resistant external storage hard drive is price-reduced for a limited time. It's a good size for on-the-go needs and costs a lot less today.View Deal

WD 4TB My Passport for PS4 (and everything else) | was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

You can add 4TB of storage to your computer and use this drive for the PS4 console, too. It's not for one or the other. However, other drives we have tested don't work with PS4. This one pulls double duty (and helps you play Call of Duty).View Deal

WD 2TB My Passport for PS4 (and everything else) | was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Even cheaper is the 2TB hard drive that's also compatible with your computer as well as PS4, as denoted by the special title. It was the same price as the 4TB is now, but it's at an all-low price of $60.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB| was $249 now $139 at Amazon

When you need a whole lot of extra storage for your computer, Seagate's Backup Plus Hub just might be the answer. With 8TB of storage and handy USB ports on the front, it can sit on your desk without just taking up space. It also comes with a two-month subscription for Adobe's Creative Cloud service for photography. A version for Mac is also on sale.View Deal

Best external solid-state drive:

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD | was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This is SanDisk's version of a rugged hard drive, and this one doesn't have breakable spinning parts. It's a 1TB SSD that's very pocketable. It's a lot cheaper now than it was a day ago, but this deal won't last.View Deal

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD | was $699.99 now $399.99 on Amazon

Sometimes you just need an SSD that you can take anywhere on Earth without having to worry about it breaking. Luckily the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD packs tons of fast SSD storage in a rugged shell. And, on Amazon Prime Day it's 43% off.View Deal

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB | was $379.99 now $269.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for an External SSD that can compete with most internal SSDs, the Samsung T5 Portable SSD is a fantastic choice with its Thunderbolt 3 compatibility. And, for Amazon Prime Day it's 29% off.View Deal

Unlike the data you'll be able to keep on these external drives for years, these deals will only last until 7/17/18 11:59 pm PST, so grab them quick before they're gone. And if you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can start your 30-day trial right here.