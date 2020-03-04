Save over $100 in the latest cheap Apple Watch sales

Cheap Apple Watch sales are bringing discounts of over $100 to the luxury smartwatch range. We've spotted a fantastic Apple Watch deal on this Series 4 model in particular, that offers a 44mm smartwatch with GPS and cellular connectivity for just $375 down from a $500 price tag. That's some serious cash saved on a powerful smartwatch which is perfect for iPhone users.

The Apple Watch Series 4 features heavily in these cheap Apple Watch sales, so you can pick up the fitness-focused smartwatch with a fantastic range of apps and functions for less right now. You're grabbing all the latest fitness tracking features - personalized training, onscreen instruction, calorie and workout tracking - but you're also picking up a powerful companion to your iPhone.

Pick up notifications, receive and send messages, make and take phone calls, and explore the wonderful world of the Apple Watch App Store to truly make the most of the Apple Watch 4's 18-hour battery life and 30% larger display.

Plus, because this particular highlight Apple Watch deal offers cellular connectivity, you can do all that on the go without needing your phone present, though do remember you'll need to take out a separate data plan for your wrist.

We've also spotted some especially cheap Apple Watch Series 3 offers and a slight variation on the Series 4 deal highlighted below in the latest Apple Watch sales.

Cheap Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) - 40mm, Space Gray | $499 $375.98 at Amazon

GPS and cellular functionality, a 40mm shell, and a 30% larger screen than its predecessor - all that sits for just $375 at Amazon in the latest cheap Apple Watch sales. That's a spectacular price - the cheapest we've seen in fact - and definitely not one to be missed if you're looking for some high tech wrist candy.

More Apple Watch sales

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 38mm | $199 $189 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend as little as possible in these cheap Apple Watch sales, this GPS only Apple Watch Series 3 model is perfect. We've seen it teetering around the $199 mark for a few weeks now, but it's just dipped below even that at Amazon this week. This model still runs the latest WatchOS and offers all the usual fitness tracking and notification features.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) - 44mm, Space Gray | $429 $354.54 at Amazon

Don't fancy taking out a separate data contract for your wrist? This Apple Watch Series 4 is a GPS only model, and you can save about $20 by foregoing the option of a cellular plan. Plus, you're actually picking up the larger 44mm model in this particular deal, making it even more worth your while.

