Save hundreds on the iRobot Roomba i7 in these early Black Friday vacuum deals

Both US and UK shoppers can save big on the iRobot Roomba i7 right now – the standalone variant of one of the best robot vacuums you can buy in 2021. Walmart, Amazon and iRobot are all offering fantastic discounts on the premium cleaning hardware.

You can now pick up the iRobot Roomba i7 for just $599 in the US, or £479.99 in the UK (at either Amazon or iRobot itself). US shoppers can also consider saving an even mightier $226 thanks to a Walmart bundle deal offering an extended two-year warranty on the vacuum, alongside an accessories bundle containing extra brushes and filters.

Put simply, these are some of the best early Black Friday vacuum deals we've seen ahead of Black Friday itself – but act fast, as they won't hang around for long.

Today's best iRobot Roomba i7 deals

$795 iRobot Roomba i7: $795 $599 at Walmart

Save $196 - The Roomba i7 is one of iRobot's most advanced machines, with extra powerful suction for better cleaning on all floor surfaces. Walmart is currently offering almost $200 off the standalone vacuum, which is a great discount considering the four-figure price tags of its most premium robot cleaner competitors. The retailer is also offering a slightly more expensive bundle deal, which you'll find further down this article.

£649 iRobot Roomba i7: £649 £479.99 at Amazon

Save £169 - For UK shoppers, Amazon is offering an equally great deal on the Roomba i7. You'll get the same saving at iRobot, too, if you'd prefer to buy from the brand itself, though act fast – we don't expect this discount to last very long.

$874.99 iRobot Roomba i7 bundle: $874.99 $649 at Walmart

Save $226 - In addition to the standalone vacuum, Walmart is offering US shoppers the chance to grab an extended two-year warranty and an accessory bundle containing three extra edge sweeping brushes, three high-efficiency filters and a dual multi-surface rubber brush – all for $226 less than RRP. For those with larger homes, this deal is worth considering over the standalone option.

As robot vacuums go, the iRobot Roomba i7 is a great option for those with significant floor space. It can save up to 10 different floor maps, and allows you to name various rooms in your home so that you can specifically enable the vacuum to clean a particular room only.

The hair-resistant main brush of the Roomba i7, which utilizes rubber bristles, is great for those with long hair or furry pets, too, since it saves the hassle of spending precious time pulling tangles from the machine.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum with an auto-empty bin, we'd suggest forking out the extra cash for the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+, but the regular vacuum is an excellent choice if you can save on its usually high price tag.

More Black Friday robot vacuum deals (US)

Shark EZ robot vacuum: $499 Shark EZ robot vacuum: $499 $288 at Walmart

Save $211 - Put your feet up and let this Shark RZ robot vacuum do all the work for you. It's pricey, but there's a substantial $211 discount on this model from one of the best brands out there. It features full Google Assistant support, a handy base station that enables it to empty itself and promises great results on both soft and hard surfaces.

Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: $649.80 Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: $649.80 $449.80 at Shark

Save $200 - This deal from Shark combines all the latest tools and technology needed for care-free home cleaning. As well as the excellent Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, you'll get two side brushes, a filter, a self-cleaning brushroll and a 90-day money back guarantee – all for $200 less than RRP.

More Black Friday robot vacuum deals (UK)

£899.99 iRobot Roomba J7+: £899.99 £799.99 at iRobot

Save £100 - This multi-surface Roomba is self-emptying, and can keep cleaning for months before its allergen-sealed bin needs emptying. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the J7+, though you can also pick it up for the same price at Amazon, which you may prefer if you have an Amazon Prime subscription.

£269 iRobot Roomba 692: £269 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £69.01 - We've rarely seen this entry-level Roomba this cheap. It's one of the most affordable models around, but still offers personalized cleaning recommendations, supports Alexa voice commands, and is effective on both hard floors and carpets.