Save $70 on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds

If you’re looking for a premium pair of wireless earbuds, we’ve just spotted the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 on sale for just $229 at Amazon (was $299.95). That’s a $70 saving, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

Over the past year, we’ve seen the wireless earbuds drop to $250 on a number of occasions and they dropped to their lowest price of $199 on Prime Day. However, this latest offer is the cheapest we’ve seen for the Sennheiser earbuds since that June sale, which makes this rare $70 saving all the more impressive.

Similar to Apple Airpods Pro, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 feature active noise cancellation and have an IPX4 water resistance rating which makes them the perfect running earphones. They're arguably even better than Apple's Airpods, as Sennheiser's feature-rich wireless buds also connect to the Sennheiser Smart Controls App, which means you can effectively personalize your device to your hearing taste.

Sennheiser is known for providing top-quality audio devices, and the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are no different. With outstanding sound quality thanks to the 7mm dynamic driver and 21-hour long-lasting battery life, the Momentum True Wireless 2 boast a compact design and luxurious finish.

Save $70 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just $229.95 in the Black color. This is an excellent $70 saving which is one of the lowest we’ve seen the earbuds price drop to since Prime Day. If you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones with high-quality features then it’s worth checking out this latest deal before it’s too late.

