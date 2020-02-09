Save over $400 on this fantastic HP Pavilion laptop this weekend but hurry - stock is limited

If you've been searching for a powerful laptop deal under $550, we've got the sale for you. This incredible HP Pavilion laptop comes in at an even more astonishing price this weekend, with models starting at just $529.99. That's an amazing price for a laptop with the latest 10th generation i7 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of Intel Optane memory at its disposal.

This HP laptop deal is on sale through HP's Presidents' Day offerings, which extends across a wide range of accessories, desktops, laptops, and software. You can save on everything from your anti-virus to full desktop builds while stocks last.

This particular laptop deal is an incredible steal, however. We rarely see specs at this price point, especially including that impressive processor. 12GB of RAM will see you through any particularly heavy-duty multi-tasking you've got going on, and that 16GB of Optane memory will work even harder with your 256GB SSD to keep things slick and speedy.

Overall, this is a fantastic laptop for media editing, high-intensity software, or simply blitzing through everyday work with amazing speed. There are plenty more computing deals happening at HP right now, though, and we've rounded up some of our favorite savings below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your country

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | $979.99 $529.99 at HP

This HP Pavilion laptop deal comes with a stunning 10th generation i7 processor as the brains behind an equally packed set of memory and storage features. You're picking up 12GB of RAM - excellent at this price point - as well as a 256GB SSD complete with 16GB of Intel Optane memory. This deal price is only available while stock lasts, so you'll have to hurry to secure yours this weekend.

View Deal

Save up to 60% on select PCs and monitors and take an extra 5% off models over $599 with code 5PDS2020 and 10% off models over $999 with code 10PDS2020 at HP

Save up to 20% on HP Care Packs at HP

Get $30 off Microsoft Home & Student with the purchase of a PC at HP

Get $20 off Microsoft Office 365 Personal at HP

Save up to 55% on McAfee Livesafe at HP

Save up to 50% on mice and bags at HP

Get up to 35% off OMEN gaming accessories at HP

Get up to 61% off printers at HP

We've got plenty of cheap laptop deals on offer this week, plus we've also been tracking the latest gaming laptop prices if you're after something with a few more RGB lights.