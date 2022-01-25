Save $150 on the MacBook Air with this deal exclusive to Amazon

Are you looking for a MacBook deal? Thanks to a new voucher, you can currently get the excellent 2020 MacBook Air M1 for its cheapest price so far this year.

Just head over to Amazon when you can get the MacBook Air M1 for $849.99 (was $999). This version comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, ideal for great performance on an all-around device for work and everyday use. Just note that the price you will see on the store page is without the voucher – this will be automatically applied at the checkout to bring it down to the deal price.

It's a fantastic offer too, considering it's the lowest price we've seen for the Apple MacBook Air M1 since the end of last year. In fact, the premium ultrabook – that's taken the top spot in TechRadar's guide to the best laptops – has only been cheaper once, and that was during Black Friday when it fell to $749.99. There's no way we expect that price to be available again outside of a big sales event.

Any price cuts on Apple's range of laptops usually sell out incredibly fast, so act quickly to make sure you get one of the best MacBook deals we've seen so far this year.

Today's best MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): $999 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Amazon had the best ever price on the M1 MacBook Air over Black Friday of $749. It was then $799 for a week at Best Buy. Sadly, those MacBook deals are no longer available, but it is back down to $849.99 right now, thanks to a new voucher at Amazon. This is decent value – especially considering it's been $949 for a while and the might of the M1 processing chip that's included in the laptop. It will fall to this price when added to your basket.

If this MacBook deal is still a little out of your price range or you only need something for light use, you can always check out our guide to the best cheap laptop deals for some more affordable options. For something with even more power behind it, there's also our hub dedicated to the best gaming laptop deals.