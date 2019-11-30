Save an incredible 44% on the Nikon D3300 in this Amazon Lightning deal

There have been some fine deals on beginner-friendly DSLRs this Black Friday, but this Amazon Lightning Deal on the Nikon D3300 might just be the best one yet – you can get the camera and 18-55mm kit lens for just $325, while stocks last.

That's a saving of 44% on this bundle's usual price, making it a great buy for someone just starting out on the their photographic journey. Despite its age, the five-year-old Nikon D3300 remains a very solid entry-level camera with everything a beginner needs to get started.

It has a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, the ability to shoot continuously at 5fps, and a very helpful Guide Mode to show you around its main features.

Nikon D3300: $580 $325 at Amazon

One of the main benefits of DSLRs like this over more modern mirrorless cameras is battery life, and indeed the Nikon D3300 keeps going for 700 shots per charge.

The Nikon DX system also has a vast range of lenses to choose from, so there's plenty of scope to upgrade its versatility as your abilities grow.

Make sure you act fast with this deal though – as an Amazon Lightning Deal, it'll expire within hours or possibly even minutes once it sells out.

