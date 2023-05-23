Samsung's new 4K smart monitor line could do wonders for your productivity

Samsung revealed its new lineup of smart monitors for 2023, the M8, M7, and M5 models. These monitors are not only meant for productivity but for creative work and entertainment, as well.

All three models will be available in 32 and 27-inch sizes and can rotate 90 degrees into portrait mode. The M8 and M7 have a flat, super slim back that's just 11.39mm thick, and both support color coverage up to 99% sRGB color gamut. The M8 has a unique SlimFit camera with FHD resolution and it includes video conferencing features like Auto Framing, which keeps users in the center of the frame.

The M8 will have UHD resolution and 400nit brightness and is available in several colors: Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink, and Spring Green. The M7 also has UHD resolution and 300nit brightness and comes in Warm White, while the M5 has full HD resolution and comes in Black or White.

The monitor comes with applications and features like My Contents which, according to Samsung, lets the monitor display photos, calendar, and weather from your phone, provided it's within Bluetooth range. There’s also a Samsung Gaming Hub to play games, some of the best streaming services made available through the monitor, and a SmartThings Hub that connects, controls, and manages hundreds of compatible connected devices.

The M8, M7, and M5 smart monitors will launch in June 2023 on Samsung’s official online store as well as select retailers.

Samsung can do better

The new M8, M7, and M5 smart monitors are a refresh of Samsung’s previous versions, which we reviewed in depth in 2022. Back then, we gave the Samsung M8 smart monitor a very favorable rating – four out of five stars – thanks to it being flexible in its use and feature-rich. However, we did find several flaws.

In general, while we loved the color options, features, and 4K resolution, we found that the monitor doesn't feel as sturdy as it should, the image quality is good but not as exceptional as you'd expect, and the smart TV experience is mixed. These are significant concerns and held back this monitor from scoring even higher.