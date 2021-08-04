Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is finally coming to the US - but you're limited to 5G at first

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one of a few tablets the company has introduced in 2021, and it's now set to go on sale in the US for the first time.

We've previously seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE on sale in markets like the UK and India since it was revealed in June this year. We don't know why those in the US have had to wait longer, but the company is making it available almost immediately now, with an August 5 release date.

That's for the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and if you want the Wi-Fi-only variant you'll be able to pre-order that on August 5. We've yet to get an exact release date for the Wi-Fi-only version, but Samsung says to expect it to arrive in September.

If you live in the US, you'll find the 5G variant will be on sale from Samsung's official website, AT&T and Verizon on August 5. It's also set to go on sale through T-Mobile and USCellular (plus other retailers) at a later date.

The 5G variant of the tablet is set to cost $669 (£629, about AU$1,180), while the Wi-Fi-only variant will be cheaper at $529.99 (£589, about AU$1,100).

Analysis: Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for you?

We gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE a four-star review on TechRadar, citing its outstanding battery life, crisp display and the fact the stylus is included in the box as highlights of the product.

On the other hand, we found that it was slow at charging and its software is a little restrictive as well. That said, this offers a lot of the best features from the company's Galaxy Tab S7 series in a cheaper package.

If you're looking for a more affordable tablet - but you don't want one of the best cheap tablets - you may find this is a good middle ground device that brings a lot of the best Android tablet features without an eyewatering price.