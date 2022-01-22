Samsung QN85A Neo-QLED TV gets huge $700 price cut in today's deals

The 65-inch inch version of the stunning Samsung QN85A Neo-QLED TV is just $1,499.99 (was $2,199.99) in today's deals at the official Samsung store.

Not only is this larger size the same price as the smaller 55-inch version right now, but it's actually matching the price we saw over Black Friday. A full $700 makes this one a pricey, but worthwhile investment if you're really serious about your picture quality.

Featuring Samsung's proprietary Neo-QLED technology, these displays have some the highest peak brightness on the market, fantastic colors, and blacks that will rival any top-end OLED. With a single HDMI 2.1 port, it's also a great buy for those next-gen console gamers aiming to play their favorite titles at 120Hz at 4K.

Put together, you're getting a great future-proofed package here that's going to last a few good years down the line. Our Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV review particularly praised the overall design and value of this display. Of course, spending $1,499 isn't everyone's cup of tea, but you're literally getting one of the best TVs on the market here with our only minor quibble being the commission of Dolby Vision.

Too expensive? We got you. Head on over to our main cheap 4K TV deals page to check out our recommendations if you're strictly on a budget.