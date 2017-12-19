Samsung Happy Hours are back with discounts on Amazon

Samsung has announced the second Happy Hours sale on Amazon India, after seeing success with its first sale last week. Just like last week, Samsung has once again announced discounts on two budget smartphones, the Galaxy On5 Pro and the Galaxy On7 Pro.

During the first Samsung Happy Hours sale on Amazon India, Samsung had provided discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 on its budget smartphones. While the discounts could be extended to other smartphones in future sales, the second Happy Hours sale has offers similar to the first one.

Samsung Happy Hours sale on Amazon

In the second Happy Hours sale, Samsung has discounted the Galaxy On7 Pro by Rs. 2,000, making it available for Rs. 7,490, down from the original price of Rs. 9,490.

To recall briefly, the Galaxy On7 Pro features a 5.5-inch HD display with a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor and 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage. The phone also features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

The On7 Pro supports dual SIM and microSD cards up to 128GB, along with other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM and 4G VoLTE.

The Galaxy On5 Pro is the more affordable phone, and during the Happy Hours sale it comes at a discount of Rs. 1,000, making its effective price to Rs. 6,990 which is down from Rs. 7,990.

The Galaxy On5 Pro comes with a 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, Exynos 3475 processor, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The phone supports dual SIM and microSD cards up to 32GB, with support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM and 4G VoLTE.