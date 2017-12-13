Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro now available at a discounted price on Amazon

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has announced a discount on two of its popular devices, the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro in India. The discount is a limited period offer and can be available between December 12 and December 19 on Amazon India.

The Honor 6X, the company’s 2017 budget device in India has received a discount of Rs. 2,000 and the 32GB storage variant of the device is available for Rs. 9,999 and the 64GB variant will be available for Rs. 11,999, down from their earlier prices of Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively.

The Honor 8 Pro, the company’s flagship smartphone has received a discount of Rs. 4,000 from the Huawei-owned Honor. The device is currently available for Rs. 25,999, down from its original price of Rs. 29,999.

Both, the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro come with a dual camera setup. Earlier this month, Honor had launched the Honor 7X in India, with a starting price of Rs. 12,999. With this discount on the Honor 6X, the company hopes to clear out the remaining stock of the older device. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the two devices that have been discounted.

Honor 6X Specifications

The Honor 6X features a 5.5-inch full HD Display, an Octa core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage and is powered by a 3,340mAh battery. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s EMUI 5.0 skinned on top.

It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera with PDAF and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the device comes with an 8MP secondary camera for selfies.

Honor 8 Pro Specifications

The Honor 8 Pro, the company’s flagship device comes with a more powerful hardware. It features a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, an Octa Core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.0 skinned on top.

Coming to the camera department, the Honor 8 Pro features a dual 12MP camera setup. It comes with Phase detection and Laser autofocus and dual LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture.