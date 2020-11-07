Samsung Galaxy tablet deals drop to lowest prices yet at Best Buy this weekend

If you're after a cheap tablet to see the winter through, you'll be happy to know that the second Best Buy Black Friday deals weekend is here. This time, you can pick up some of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy tablet deals we've ever seen, with prices starting at just $99.

That's the new record low price of the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A. We've previously seen this model dropping from its $149 MSRP down to $139, but now you can pick it up for under $100 in the latest Black Friday deals. You're only getting 32GB of storage, here but you can easily upgrade with a microSD card.

However, if you need more onboard storage, we're also seeing a record-setting offer on the larger 128GB model. Not only is there more room inside, but you're also getting a larger 10.1-inch display here as well. With a $130 discount, we're seeing this tablet available for just $199 right now - an excellent improvement on the usual $329 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch, 32GB: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

The 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is now available for just $99.99 - that's the lowest price we've seen yet on the 32GB model. Amazon was offering this deal just yesterday, but it's now run out of stock so we don't know how long Best Buy's stock is going to last.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB: $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For just $100 more than the 8-inch model above, you're getting a larger display and quadruple the storage space. That's an excellent offer, with Best Buy dropping the price of this cheap tablet down to its lowest position yet - even though Amazon has only dropped it to $229 this week.

You'll find plenty more Android tablet deals available this weekend, but we're also rounding up the best cheap iPad deals up for grabs right now as well.