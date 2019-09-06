Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 now available, Galaxy Watch Active 2 up for pre-order

At the tail end of IFA 2019 , Samsung has announced when its newest devices will go on sale or be up for preorder in the US. Spoiler: they’re all in September.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 , the company’s newest premiere tablet, is on sale today starting at $649. The device is aimed at the prosumer market to rival the iPad Pro with its top-tier specs, upgraded S Pen stylus and refined DeX desktop computing experience. Plus, if you pick up the device before September 22, you can get 50% off the Book Cover Keyboard, bringing the price down to $89.

Sadly, we still don’t know when the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available to buy - but starting now through September 26, you can preorder it on Samsung.com and other online retailers. The fitness-oriented smartwatch starts at $279 for the 40mm version, while the larger 44mm option is $299.

Unlocked versions of several Samsung midrange and budget A Series phones will go on sale on September 20th. These include the Samsung Galaxy A50 , the Galaxy A20, and the Galaxy A10e phones, which will be sold for $349, $249, and $179, respectively.

Of course, most eyes are on the newly-refined , soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold, so it’s no surprise that other IFA 2019 news from the phone giant is a bit less exciting in comparison. But still good news if you’ve been waiting for the company’s next smartwatch and pro tablet.