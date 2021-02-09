Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: don't miss this $375 saving on a 256GB Galaxy Tab S6

Nestled away in a corner on the official Samsung store this week is an absolutely stellar Samsung Galaxy Tab deal that's perfect for those who are looking for the ultimate tablet for movies, shows, and games.

Currently, you can pick up a 256GB capacity Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for just $354.99 - down from an original retail price of $729.99. Not only is that a huge saving of $375 in total, but this upgraded 256GB version is actually coming in cheaper than the standard 128GB variant right now at Samsung.

For a little context, a 128GB Galaxy Tab S7 (the latest model) is going for $569.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a lot more cash for a lot less storage and besides that, the Galaxy Tab S6 might just be a better tablet for some people.

Why? Well, even though the S7 has a slightly better processor and battery, it actually doesn't have an AMOLED screen like the S6 does - to get that on the S7 series you'll actually have to upgrade to the S7 Plus model, which goes for $769.99 currently. So, if you really value that picture quality on your tablet - say for consuming media - then this Galaxy Tab S6 deal is a no-brainer.

Outside the US? See the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals this week

Galaxy Tab S6 (256GB, 10.5") $729.99 $354.99 at Samsung

Save $375 - The Galaxy Tab S6 may not be the latest device in the range, but with a gorgeous AMOLED display and so, so much storage capacity on this particular model, you're absolutely scoring a bargain. Blaze through your productivity tasks with the included S-Pen accessory or simply kick back and consume your media with this excellent Android device from Samsung.

View Deal

Samsung - see all of today's Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

- see all of today's Samsung Galaxy Tab deals Best Buy - also offering price cuts on Samsung tablets today

For a detailed breakdown of this product, as well as the others in the range, see our main Samsung tablet deals page. If you'd like to see what other brands are offering, check out the best cheap Android tablet sales and deals in your region.