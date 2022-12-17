Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy units show off the look of the flagship phones

Audio player loading…

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy 23 series draws closer and closer, so the leaks continue to arrive – and the latest teaser for these flagship phones comes in the form of images of dummy units of the devices that have been posted online.

Posted to Slash Leaks (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)), the pictures of the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus give us an idea of the dimensions of the phones and how the cameras are going to look on the back. These dummy units will have been built to match schematics leaked from Samsung or sent to case makers, for example.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't here, and that's expected to have a slightly different look to the other two models in the range – from what we've heard so far, it sounds as though the phone will look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

More prominent cameras

One aesthetic point to note here is that the camera lenses are jutting out slightly from the back casing, rather than being flush with it. That suggests the standard S23 model and the S23 Plus are going to look more like the Ultra edition this year.

Otherwise there aren't too many surprises in the pictures, and unfortunately there isn't an image included in the set where we can compare the sizes of the two phones against each other. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch display, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus using a 6.6-inch display.

Those are the same dimensions we saw with this year's phones, so it would seem that Samsung is sticking to a formula that it knows well. All the indications are that these handsets will get their grand unveiling in February 2023.

Analysis: more of the same

As far as the look of the Galaxy S23 phones is concerned, this is the latest leak to suggest that not much is going to change from the Samsung Galaxy S22 when it comes to the dimensions and the aesthetics of this premium smartphones from Samsung.

Like just about every other manufacturer in the smartphone industry, Samsung seems stuck in a bit of a rut when it comes to design – though to argue it from the other perspective, you could say there's no reason to change what many consider to be a sleek and stylish design.

The Google Pixel 7 and its immediate predecessors have shaken up phone design somewhat with the large protruding camera bar. Meanwhile Apple has introduced the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, though that's more of a software change.

For now at least, it doesn't appear as though Samsung is adopting either of those innovations. When the Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets are unveiled, we might be struggling to tell them apart from their Galaxy S22 predecessors.