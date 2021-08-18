Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus might be a downgrade in terms of battery

You might want to adjust your expectations if you thought that the Samsung Galaxy S22 was going to raise the bar in terms of battery capacity. A new leak suggests that the battery size might actually go down in 2022, at least when it comes to the Plus model.

According to information obtained by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S22 Plus is likely to come with an advertised battery capacity of 4,500mAh, which is some way short of the 4,800mAh capacity that the battery packed inside the Galaxy S21 Plus offers.

That doesn't necessarily mean that battery life will be worse, but if this source is to be believed, battery capacity will be down. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra offer battery capacities of 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh respectively.

The rumors so far

There are no other details in this particular leak, but we've already heard plenty about what the Galaxy S21 phones might be bringing with them: the suggestion is that the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 898 chipset from Qualcomm will be powering the Galaxy S21 series in most of the regions that it's sold in.

The screen sizes of the standard, Plus and Ultra handsets are rumored to be 6.06 inches, 6.55 inches and 6.81 inches, and they're all expected to offer a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Triple-lens cameras are said to be fitted to all three models, with ultrawide modes and optical zoom capabilities.

Design-wise, don't expect a huge amount of difference from what we saw with the 2021 phones, although there has been talk that at least one of the S22 models would come with vapor chamber cooling technology, perhaps pushing up performance levels even further.

Analysis: battery capacity isn't everything

The iPhone 12. (Image credit: TechRadar)

While it's somewhat disappointing to hear that the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22 Plus may drop in comparison to the Galaxy S21 Plus, the move might not have the negative effect on overall battery life as you might think at first glance.

It's possible that this is just a recalibration of battery capacities to better differentiate the three main models in the Galaxy S22 series – right now it's not clear what, if anything, is going to change with the battery capacities of the standard and Ultra models.

What's more, as the iPhone 12 (with its 2,815mAh battery) proves, capacity isn't everything when it comes to battery life. A lot depends on the power draw of the rest of the components – and Samsung has already announced OLED technology that doesn't need as much power as normal.

Add in an upgraded CPU that may well be more efficient than its predecessor, and we could still see improvements in battery life on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, even with smaller batteries. We should find out in January or February.