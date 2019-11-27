Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - our best phone - is $200 off with free wireless earbuds

If you're looking for a great Black Friday phone deal, you might as well make it the best phone in the world right now.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus has now been discounted to $799.99 with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones included for no extra cost making it one of the most impressive deals we've seen for the watch.

We've ranked the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus as the best phone thanks to its world class camera, day long battery life and its impressive 6.4-inch QHD display that remains one of the best on the market.

If you're after a top phone, you'd be hard-pressed to go wrong with the Galaxy S10 Plus or the Samsung Galaxy S10 either. Below you'll find deals for both of the phones, plus a little extra if you wanted an even smaller device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus at Amazon| SIM-free | $999 $799.99

This is the very best phone you can buy in 2019, and it's now $200 cheaper if you're planning to buy it outright in one go. On top of that, you'll also get yourself a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones that normally cost $129.99.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Amazon| SIM-free | $899 $699.99

Want a smaller phone than the Galaxy S10 Plus? You can get the Galaxy S10 that sports similar spec in a smaller package but costs $100 less in this Amazon Black Friday deal. Use the link above and you'll get yourself a pair of Galaxy Buds headphones, and this is for the 128GB version of the phone.View Deal

Looking for something even cheaper? The below Samsung Galaxy S10e doesn't come with a free pair of headphones, but it's being offered for an incredible price as a part of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals.

This is our fifth best phone in the world right now, and while the spec is a little lower than the other two Galaxy S10 models you may still find it to be a great phone for you.

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Best Buy | Unlocked | $749.99 $449.99

The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable way to get a Galaxy S10 handset, and for Best Buy's Black Friday sale, it's now even more affordable thanks to a huge $300 off if you activate it today. This comes with a 5.8-inch display and 16MP camera.

View Deal

Not in the US? You'll find the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal below but it's unlikely these are going to come with free Galaxy Buds packaged in.