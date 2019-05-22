Samsung Galaxy S10 5G available in Australia from next week

If you've been eagerly awaiting the release of Samsung's most advanced flagship, the Galaxy S10 5G, you're in luck – the South Korean electronics giant has announced Australian availability of the next-generation device, and it's out sooner that you might think.

Available in Australia from May 28, 2019, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G offers a slightly larger Infinity-O display than the Galaxy S10 Plus, measuring in at 6.7 inches. It also factors in an additional 3D depth-sensing camera, bringing the S10 5G's lens total to six.

Of course, the real draw here is the phone's ability to access 5G networks right out of the box, which should allow for incredibly-fast download speeds on Australia's rapidly-expanding 5G networks.

As an added bonus, eligible Telstra customers who picked up the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus earlier this year will be able to trade in their handset for a brand new Galaxy S10 5G at no additional cost. Better be quick though, as the offer must be redeemed within 21 days of the Galaxy S10 5G's release.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is exclusive to Telstra and will be available in Majestic Black with either 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage, and Crown Silver in the 256GB variant.

Samsung has yet to announce an outright price for its 5G device, though mobile plans will be announced in the lead up to its release.