Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Verizon: buy one phone, get another for free

If you're looking to save on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone, then you've come to the right place. Verizon is currently offering up to $950 off another Galaxy Note device when you buy a Galaxy Note 10 phone. You can also save $200 when you switch to Verizon and get a one month trial of YouTube TV for free.



The newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display and is lighter and thinner than the previous model. The phone received an upgraded video recording experience and includes a 10MP front-facing camera that now sits in the center of the phone. The powerful Note 10 packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and provides a 3,500mAh battery that lasts all day. The Galaxy phone includes a stylus, the S Pen, and comes in your color choice of Aura Black, Glow, and White.



This exclusive deal from Verizon works when you add any two Samsung Galaxy Note phones to your cart with an Unlimited Verizon plan. You'll then get up to $950 credited to your account over 24 months. If you switch to Verizon from another carrier you can visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter, enter promo code SEPTSWITCH200 and you'll receive a prepaid Mastercard within eight weeks.

