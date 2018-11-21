Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with a quad-camera setup launched in India

The Galaxy A9 (2018), which Samsung claims features the world's first rear quad camera setup, was launched yesterday in India. Customers can pre-book their devices now, and sale of both the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants begins on November 28. You have three colour options to choose from- Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue.

Features and specifications

The Galaxy A9 is a dual (Nano) SIM device, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI. It has a 6.3-inch full-HD + Infinity display, with a Super AMOLED panel and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC (where four cores are clocked at 2.2 GHz and the other four at 1.8GHz), and comes with either 6GB or 8GB RAM options.

The device has 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via micro-SD card up to 512GB. It has 4G VoltE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity and accompaniment options. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGB light sensor, as well as a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone. The device comes with a 3800mAh battery which supports fast charging.

The USP- world's first rear quad camera

At the back of the phone are four separate cameras, with a setup that boasts a 24MP telephoto sensor, a 10MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.There is also a 24 MP front sensor which comes with a pre-loaded Face Unlock feature. The front sensor supports a number of beauty and flaw-detecting features, and notifies you to rectify them; it also has features like selfie focus and pro-lighting. The Galaxy A9 is said to recognise 19 distinct scenes, and optimise colour settings to make sure that shots match the content. The AR Emoji feature allows you to create up to 36 animated emojis.

Pricing and offers

The price starts at Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 39,990. The Galaxy A9 will be available on multiple platforms online- Airtel Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Shop- as well as offline stores.

Customers can avail cashback worth Rs 3000 if they use an HDFC credit or debit card. Samsung has also partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer the 6GB RAM variant through the Airtel Online Store at a down payment of Rs 3690, and EMI of 2349, and the 8GB RAM variant at a down payment of Rs 4890 and EMI of Rs 2449. Customers availing this offer will get Airtel postpaid plan bundles, along with benefits such as unlimited voice calls, national roaming, and a free subscriptions to Airtel TV.

If you're looking for a cutting-edge camera, the Galaxy A9 seems like the way to go. Even the high asking price doesn't seem as daunting with the EMI options, especially considering the longevity of the Samsung Galaxy line.