S23 Ultra too pricey? Motorola’s next budget phone could provide your stylus fix

Motorola is reportedly launching a new stylus-packing budget phone – the Moto G Stylus – in a matter of days, and new leaks shed light on the possible color options.

Leaked renders show off the G Stylus in blue and pink – or ‘Glam Pink’ as Motorola is apparently calling the shade, along with the titular stylus.

The leaks come from reliable Twitter tipster Snoopy Tech, Based on the renders, this is a typical Motorola phone with a large, mostly unbroken display, slightly squared-off sides, and a dimple on the rear for the Motorola logo.

Moto G-series handsets have, in the past, been some of the best cheap phones you can buy, and their specs tend to reflect their pricing. The Moto G Stylus is expected to be powered by the modest MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. 64GB of expandable storage should suffice for all your media, and there’s said to be a 6.5-inch 720p display with a 120Hz refresh rate to consume all that media on (and use the stylus with).

The images show a dual-camera setup, with at least one of the sensors according to Snoopy Tech – being a 50MP unit. All of this will apparently be kept chugging along by a 5,000mAh battery – which you’d better hope lasts through the day, as charging is rumored to be capped at a measly 10W. Lastly, the phone is said to come running Android 13 , which we hope is the case, as Google has already started rolling out Android 14 beta previews.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Snoopy Tech / Twitter) (Image credit: Snoopy Tech / Twitter)

Hitting a niche

Stylii have always been sought-after productivity tools, even if no one could figure out how to use them to drive a phone brand till Samsung introduced the world to the Galaxy Note. Motorola dipped its toes in the water with the original Moto G Stylus, and has apparently found enough success to continue pushing product out year after year (with 2021's Moto G Stylus 5G). The Moto G Stylus isn‘t going to rival the S23 Ultra ; Motorola uses its premium branded phones like the Edge 40 Pro for that. Instead, what the G Stylus line does is provide a cheap, inexpensive, accessible stylus option to those who want it.