RX 6700 XTs flood Newegg Shuffle for a limited time

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT just dropped and Newegg Shuffle is loaded to bear with the cards today, March 17, from 9am to 2pm EDT. With 17 cards to choose from, there are plenty of options, and plenty of chances, to get your hands on AMD's latest Radeon graphics card.

Okay, starting off, today's shuffle is exclusively about RX 6700 XT cards and only the cards, so no bundles here. Since there are so many options available, we're breaking it down by brand to make it easier to find what you're looking for.

First, we have ASRock, offering up the Challenger D Radeon RX 6700 XT for $479, the Challenger Pro Radeon RX 6700 XT for $659, and the Phantom Gaming D Radeon RX 6700 XT for $684.

Next up, Asus has the Dual Radeon RX 6700 XT for $729, the Tuf Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT for $799, and the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT for $829.

MSI, meanwhile, has the Mech 2X OC Radeon RX 6700 XT for $769 and the Gaming X 12G Radeon RX 6700 XT for $809.

PowerColor has one card available, the Red Revil Radeon RX 6700 XT, for $819.

Sapphire has a few cards as well, starting with the Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 XT for $479. Next, there's the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT for $619 and finally the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6700 XT for $729.

Lastly, XFX has five cards available for sale: The Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 XT for $479; the XFX Radeon RX 6700 XT, also for $479; two SKUs of the Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6700 XT, one for $499 and another for $549, with the latter having a slightly faster clock speed; and finally the Speedster MERC319 for $569.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.