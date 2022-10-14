Rumored Canon EOS R6 Mark II could fix its predecessor's main weakness

Audio player loading…

If you're close to buying a Canon EOS R6, we'd hit the emergency brakes on that decision – there are now strong rumors than an EOS R6 Mark II successor is just around the corner.

The full-frame camera – which is still riding high in our guide to the best cameras for photography – launched back in July 2020. And according to Canon Rumors (opens in new tab), it's about to get an EOS R6 Mark II successor that'll give it a much-needed boost in resolution from 20MP to 24MP.

Canon Rumors says the camera's 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor – which doesn't appear to be a 'stacked' chip like the one in the pro-level Canon EOS R3 – will be joined by some more minor upgrades, including a Dual Pixel Raw mode for greater editing flexibility and cloud raw processing. But it seems that the resolution boost will be by far its biggest upgrade.

One of our few complaints about the EOS R6 is that its 20MP resolution is just a little on the low side for a generalist camera. Its sensor was taken from the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III, which is a specialist pro DSLR that prioritizes shooting speeds.

But it seems Canon's sequel to the EOS R6 will give photographers that extra bit of resolution, which could boost detail and prove particularly useful for cropping images. That said, an extra 4MP isn't a massive increase, so it could be worth keeping an eye on second-hand prices for the current EOS R6 when its sequel arrives.

A much bigger upgrade for the EOS R6 Mark II would be a 'stacked' sensor, like the 24.1MP backside-illuminated chip in the Canon EOS R3. But so far, that looks unlikely – it hasn't been mentioned in the leaked specs, and Canon Rumors claims that the camera's 4K/60p video mode will continue to be cropped, as on the EOS R6.

If the EOS R6 Mark II did have a 'stacked' sensor, which offer faster read-out speeds than traditional sensors, that would likely be reflected in areas like video performance. It'd also significantly inflate the EOS R6 Mark II's price tag, compared to its predecessor – the cheapest stacked sensor camera right now is the Fujifilm X-H2S ($2,499 / £2,499 / AU$4,449), but it has a smaller APS-C sensor.

While it's possible that Canon could reshuffle its lineup by making the EOS R6 a more premium model – leaving space for the rumored Canon EOS R8 and EOS R9 – that looks unlikely, with the Canon EOS R5 is still around as its top all-rounder model. This means our money is on a moderately-upgraded Canon EOS R6, with a similar price tag ($2,499 / £2,499 / AU$4,499), which could see it become Canon's most popular full-frame model.

Analysis: a late flurry of new cameras

(Image credit: Sony)

If the rumors are correct, the end of the year is going to see several major camera announcements, including the Canon EOS R6 Mark II. So if you're in the market for a new photo or video workhorse, we'd definitely hold off for now, if you can.

Recently, we've seen Sony Alpha Rumors (opens in new tab) suggest that a full-frame Sony A7R V is imminent, complete with a next-gen autofocus system. If so, that camera would likely be pricier than the EOS R6 Mark II; assuming it's in the ballpark of the A7R IV's launch price of $3,500 / £3,800 / AU$6,800.

Some more affordable rivals to Canon's new all-rounder, though, could be the rumored OM System OM-5 and Fujifilm X-T5. According to 43Rumors (opens in new tab), this 20MP Micro Four Thirds camera could arrive later this month for a price in the region of $1,599 (around £1,420 / AU$2,545).

And as we discussed recently, the rumored Fujifilm X-T5 – which Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab) is pretty certain will land sometime in November – could be a late contender for the title of the year's most exciting camera, thanks to its potentially well-rounded combo of features, lens and price tag (expected to be in the region of $1,699 / £1,549 / AU$2,999, like the X-T4).

If you're a photographer or a hybrid shooter, then, it's shaping up to be an exciting end to the year. Even if you can't justify buying the latest models, these launches will ultimately have knock-on effects for the prices of today's cameras – and there's always the Black Friday camera deals to look forward to in late November, too.