RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 Ti are in stock at Newegg – 'coming soon' at Best Buy

Update: The RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 Ti were in stock at Newegg today (it has now ended), according to our 24/7 GPU restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider.

It's been a good week to buy an Nvidia RTX GPU. Besides Newegg, we saw Antonline and Best Buy restock the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070 range. We're still waiting on the RTX 3070 Ti Best Buy stock to go live. It says 'Coming Soon' in place of the add to cart button. We'll send a Twitter alert and update this news story when that happens.



When? Where? Matt Swider provides notifications and live updates for GPU restocks.

Matt Swider has helped 40,000 people get next-gen consoles through his Xbox and PS5 restock alerts, and he's now tracking GPU stock in the US.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

RTX 3080, 3070 Ti and other GPU stock today, June 11

The Newegg Shuffle contained the Asus RTX 3080 GPU, although since this is the most sought-after graphics card, it's paired with an Asus 2K monitor for $1,425.98. That's better than eBay prices (plus you get a monitor), but steep for many people expecting to pay closer to MSRP.

The same went for the RTX 3070 Ti GPU stock, although you had options: either a compatible motherboard or a power supply paired with the graphics card from Gigabyte, Asus or EVGA (depending on which Shuffle selection you chose).

The RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 and RX 6700 were a part of the Newegg lottery today and have options without a bundle, but the prices are marked up compared to the normal MSRP in those PC cases . They're still better than reseller prices.

Other options for the RTX 3070 Ti at MSRP

As our GPU Twitter tracker reported with an alert, the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti was in stock at EVGA this morning, June 11, as its 'Elite member' 24-hour headstart expired

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Best Buy still says 'Coming Soon' on its RTX 3070 Ti product page and it's already almost 2pm EDT on June 11. The RTX 3080 was in stock at Best Buy yesterday, and we're tracking when and where it'll be available to buy next. We're checking the latest information on Best Buy GPU inventory with our retail sources.

Finally, rounding out our RTX restock news reporting, we saw graphics cards in stock all this week at three US retailers: Newegg, Best Buy, and Antonline all this week. That's a step in the right direction, even if the RTX 3080 remains elusive.

Advice: People dislike this 'lottery' method of buying GPU stock, but manufacturer websites are unable to handle the volume of traffic sent to their pages. Other tactics are being used to thwart bots: EVGA, for example, allows its EVGA Elite members exclusive access on the 3070 Ti by 24 hours (non-members have a chance to buy it tomorrow, June 11).

RTX GPU in stock most recently

The fact that the RTX 3070 Ti is on sale for the first time this week means it's going to be hard to track down. We did yesterday: we exclusively reported that two retailers would have the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080Ti in stock along with the RTX 3070, RTX 3090 and RTX 3060 yesterday. Sure enough, both Newegg and Antonline came through and so did our GPU alerts.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti has been in stock in the US for the first this week, and we're going to see more GPU stock next week, according to our sources at US retail stores. All of the stock will be online instead of in-store, maybe with the exception of Microcenter.

Here are the top places to check for RTX GPU inventory:

Newegg: The Newegg Shuffle goes live every day with new GPU stock, and today has been no exception. Unlike yesterday's four-hour window to enter the restock lottery, the clock is ticking at it's just two hours long. It ends at 1pm EDT.

Antonline: Next week. Antonline often has RTX graphics cards in stock weekly and pairs them with other components (just like Newegg does). So you'll also be buying a motherboard, case, monitor or something else with it. The difference with Antonline is that it's first-come-first-serve (vs Newegg's lottery), so if you're fast enough, this is the one to watch. You just have to be okay with GPU bundles with tons of extras.

Best Buy: Best Buy had Nvidia RTX GPUs in stock at their normal MSRP online, and we've seen people wait nearly 20 hours in line when it's an in-store restock (see our RTX 3080 Ti launch line coverage). Because the RTX cards from Best Buy aren't part of a bundle and because they're at retail price, they last less than a minute in some cases and we advise people to keep trying until they're totally sold out.

We'll let you know if the RTX 3070 Ti is in stock at Best Buy later today.