Redmi Pad launched in India - comes with 90Hz 2K display and Mediatek Helio G99 SoC

Redmi Pad is finally here in India. It is a budget tablet from Xiaomi, which comes only in a Wi-Fi-only avatar. It starts at Rs. 14,999 in India and is available for a special introductory price for the first sale.

Redmi Pad is the first budget tablet from Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand, and it competes with various other Android tablets like Realme Pad, Moto Tab G62 and Oppo Pad Air. Let us take a look at how it fares against the competition.

Redmi Pad: Pricing and availability

Redmi Pad starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant. But it has special introductory pricing for the first sale of Rs. 12,999. Here is the complete list of variants and pricing:

Redmi Pad Variant Price Introductory price 3GB/64GB Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,999 4GB/128GB Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,999 6GB/128GB Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999

Redmi Pad will be available on Mi.com (opens in new tab), Flipkart (opens in new tab), Mi home and all other studio outlets. The sale starts on October 5 at 12 noon.

Redmi Pad: Key features and specifications

Redmi Pad has a 10.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 2K resolution. The media consumption is completed by the Quad speaker setup of the Redmi Pad. It supports Dolby Atmos too.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which makes it one of the most powerful Android tablets in the segment. It comes in three different RAM and internal storage variants: one with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, another with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the highest-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of cameras, there is an 8MP camera on the front and on the back. The front camera supports FocusFrame for video calls that automatically adjust the frame according to your movement.

Redmi Pad is backed up by an 8,000mAh battery and has support for 18W fast charging.

Regarding software, it comes with MIUI for Pad, the tablet-optimized version of MIUI. It is based on MIUI 13 and Android 12.

A perfect budget tablet

Redmi Pad is a great budget option and competes with tablets such as Oppo Pad Air, Realme Pad and Moto Tab G62.

Redmi Pad comes with a 90Hz 2K LCD, which is not usually seen in tablets at this price. Even the pricier Realme Pad X comes with a 2K 60Hz display. Only Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a high refresh rate LCD in India's budget, which costs more than Rs. 25,000 in India.

Combined with the Quad speaker setup and Mediatek Helio G99, this tablet seems an excellent choice for multimedia consumption and light gaming.