Redmi A1 is the best cheap smartphone launched in India in a long time

Redmi A1 is the cheapest smartphone from Redmi, and it comes as a replacement for the now-defunct Redmi Go Android Go smartphone.

Redmi A1 comes for Rs. 6,499, making it the cheapest smartphone in Xiaomi's portfolio. Such a smartphone from a brand like Redmi at this price point quickly makes it one of the best cheap smartphones in the market.

Redmi A1: Pricing and availability

Redmi A1 comes in only one variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. And it will go on sale on Amazon (opens in new tab), Mi.com (opens in new tab), Mi home, Mi studio and other retail outlets from September 9, 4 PM.

The phone is available in three colours: Black, Light Blue and Light Green.

Redmi A1: Key features and specifications

Redmi A1 comes with a design language reminiscent of much higher-priced phones. It doesn't look like an ultra-low-budget smartphone. The camera array even looks a bit like Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD on the front, which has a water drop notch. Mediatek Helio A22 SoC powers the phone. It is one of the lowest-end chipsets in the Mediatek Helio family of chipsets, but it is fine as far as the budget is concerned. And no one's expecting to play AAA games with phones on this budget.

It comes with a dual camera setup of an 8MP dual camera with a secondary depth sensor. And on the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and has a 10W charger in the box.

Is this the best ultra-low-budget smartphone?

It's been some time since we saw a mainstream smartphone brand launch a phone in the segment. It has been a segment dominated by Infinix, Itel, Tecno and more.

And this smartphone from Redmi comes with a clean Android Go instead of the usual MIUI skin from Xiaomi. It is still Android Go, but it is based on the Android 12 edition of Go. And it is the only phone in India to come with an Android 12 Go OS.

The primary competitor of this phone is Infinix Smart HD, which is priced the same as this phone at Rs. 6,499. And the Redmi A1 phone offers better specifications than that, with A1 coming with Mediatek Helio A22. In contrast, Infinix Smart HD comes with Mediatek Helio A22, a chipset even lower in terms of performance compared to the one in Redmi A1.

Redmi A1 is a breath of fresh air in this ultra-low-budget segment and is one of the, if not the best, smartphones in this segment.