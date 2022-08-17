Realme TechLife Buds T100 to launch alongside the Realme 9i

Audio player loading…

Realme TechLife will soon be expanding its portfolio of products to audio products as well. The sub-brand that works closely with rising companies will be launching the Realme TechLife Buds T100 tomorrow.

The first audio product under the Realme TechLife brand, the Buds T100 is expected to be a budget TWS earbud . The company has already revealed a few details about the TWS earbuds and their features. The Realme TechLife Buds T100 product page does give us a glimpse at the earbuds themselves and we must say it looks impressive. The TWS earbuds will be launching alongside the Realme 9i .

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds might come with a matte finish body. When it comes to the stem of the earbuds, we can see a flat profile on the outside while the inside is more ergonomic and curved. This might be where the touch sensors will be located. The charging case of the TWS earbuds comes in dual-tone colour options. The black colour variant comes with the signature Realme Yellow colour, while the white colour variant comes with a light grey colour tone on the inside.

Let rhythmic hues compliment your weekend with #realmeTechLifeBudsT100’s Two-tone Hit Color Design. Choose your perfect fit! 💯#ListenInFullColourLaunching at 11:30 AM, 18th August.Know more: https://t.co/0FfD8TInCp pic.twitter.com/xLZOEepkOXAugust 14, 2022 See more

Realme has revealed a few details about the expected battery life, charging times and information on the audio drivers. However, we will have to wait until August 18 for more details to arrive on the full spec sheet.

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds will feature AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). This will improve voice calls by reducing background noise. This feature is now making its way to many other TWS earbuds this year. The company hasn’t revealed the technical specifications of the audio driver yet on the webpage. However, we do know that the company is using Polyetherketones (PEEK) and TPU plastic on the dynamic diaphragm for improved audio performance.

In terms of battery life, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds will come with 6 hours of listening time. In total, with the charging case, you get 28 hours of playback. A quick 10-minute charge provides 120 minutes of listening time.

Realme TechLife helps local businesses

Many of the products under Realme’s TechLife subbrand are products manufactured by local businesses. The company’s project has been boosting the growth of these businesses by assisting them with the research and development of their products. It also helps them to leverage the large supply chain under Realme’s existing infrastructure.

Realme has expanded its portfolio of products through the TechLife program by introducing refrigerators, air conditioners and even IoT smart home devices.