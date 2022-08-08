Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18

Audio player loading…

Realme has started teasing a new phone in the Indian market, dubbed "The 5G Rockstar", riding on the 5G hype. The 5G spectrum auction concluded this week and Airtel even announced that it will start the rollout of 5G in August itself.

Realme will be launching this new budget 5G phone in India, the Realme 9i 5G on August 18 at 12.30 p.m. There already is a Realme 9i in India, this is the 5G variant of that phone, even though the design doesn't resemble its 5G variant that much.

Realme 9i 5G: pricing expectations

We can expect the pricing of the smartphone to come under Rs. 15,000. As the company already teased a 5G smartphone under the price point before.

But it is to be noted that Realme 9i 4G was launched in India for Rs. 13,999 and is now selling at a rate of Rs. 13,499. So the 5G version of it would most probably be set to go on sale for Rs. 14,999. We will have to wait till the launch of the phone to know for sure.

Realme 9i 5G: features and specifications revealed

It is revealed that the phone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is the same chipset that we saw in Realme 8s 5G, Realme 9 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G.

It is a very powerful chipset when compared to its Snapdragon counterparts, and it will make this phone one of the most powerful phones in the sub-15,000 segment. This will be a big upgrade in terms of performance to the 4G variant of Realme 9i, which came with Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Other than 5G, Realme seems to emphasise the design of the phone. As we can see from the teasers, Realme 9i 5G comes with a unique design on the back which reminds us of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a little.

This teaser image also confirms the inclusion of a side power button-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup. The brand has not yet revealed the megapixel count of the primary camera. We can expect a 50MP triple camera like the 4G variant of the phone.

No other info has been officially released by the company regarding this phone.

More 5G phones in the budget segment

Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth mentioned in a recent interview with Gsmarena (opens in new tab) that the company will be launching a new 5G smartphone under Rs. 15,000. He also mentioned it as "a much-needed addition especially ahead of India’s 5G rollout expected to happen in the second half of 2022".

The rollout of 5G in India means every other company will now be rallying to launch 5G smartphones in the sub-15,000 segment. Most of the phones above that price point already comes with a 5G chipset, and we can expect more and more 5G phones to launch in India now.